Friday, March 11
Officers responded to one fire alarm and one alarm from a school that was being taken care of by the alarm company; requested assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies with a complaint about a disturbance in the 300 block of South Water Street East, and the deputies completed the call; picked up a group home client who left the home without the knowledge of the staff and returned him to the home where staff will keep a closer eye on him; and spoke with a resident about shopping carts from two grocery stores in their yard, and the resident indicated they had plans to return the carts to the stores.
Also, spoke with a woman trying to locate a government telephone that was delivered to her but she never received It, and the company that shipped it told her that the phone is activated but not traceable, and a person from the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue about a theft/fraud incident; confirmed there were no issues related to a reported disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of Nadig Court; stood by for a child custody exchange at the Fort Atkinson Police Department; documented information about a dog that ran away from its owner in the 300 block of North High Street; and warned a resident in the 1100 block of Arndt Court for loud music.
12:49 a.m.: A 42-year-old woman was arrested in the 800 block of Dempster Street for domestic abuse/battery and domestic abuse/disorderly conduct while armed.
5:54 a.m.: A 38-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Elm Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for speeding.
7:06 a.m.: Information about a state-reportable traffic accident at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Grove Street with no injuries was documented.
8:04 a.m.: A driver reported being involved in an accident with another motorist at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues, resulting in property damage related to their vehicles. The drivers exchanged contact information and determined that they would handle the incident on their own. The information was documented as presented and no police action was warranted.
8:57 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 1600 block of Doris Drive following a call from another resident about a violation of a no-contact order from a previous order. The woman was charged with three counts of domestic abuse/violation of no contact order. After being booked and posting bond, she was released on her own.
11:28 a.m.: Officers followed up on a call from Purdy Elementary School in the 700 block of South Main Street about a smoke alarm being activated and the school being evacuated. Information was prepared for the Fort Atkinson Fire Department.
1:18 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of South Seventh Street and Janesville Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance and a cracked windshield. The driver was warned for speeding.
11:30 p.m.: A 20-year-old male was cited in the 200 block of Robert Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for defective headlight.
