Officers reassured a resident from the 1600 block of Montclair Place that people near their house were not trespassers but were on county land; spoke with the registered owner of a vehicle that reportedly had been speeding in the 600 block of Jackson Street; documented information about vandalism to a vehicle in the 500 block of Grove Street.
Also, advised a woman from the 100 block of North Fourth Street that officers would not make contact on her behalf when she complained about the children upstairs making noise as it was considered a normal part of daily life; met with staff and a 36-year-old man at the Fort Memorial Hospital emergency room about his concerns related to others entering his home and made a referral to Jefferson County Human Services on his behalf; and were unable to locate a person in the 300 block of Monroe Street who reportedly had been “dumpster diving.”
11:57 a.m.: A 61-year-old Milwaukee woman was cited in the 1300 block of Whitewater Avenue for speeding.
12:51 p.m.: A 31-year-old Pleasant Prairie man was cited in the 300 block of Robert Street for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for speeding.
2:14 p.m.: A 26-year-old Madison man was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and East Hilltop Trail for speeding.
4:34 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned for harassment following a complaint from a resident in the 200 block of North Main Street.
8:02 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man will be cited for trespassing in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
