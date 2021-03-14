Friday, March 12
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, responded to two 911 calls, participated in two community policing events, checked on one report of suspicious person/activity and one noise complaint, conducted one welfare check, documented one request for a record of a scam and one report of graffiti at the Main Street bridge, placed one request for extra patrol on the briefing board, warned one juvenile for disorderly conduct and handled two confidential incidents — one related to a sex offender incident and the other for a disorderly conduct incident at a school.
1:15 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 500 block of Nadig Court for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
5:37 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 300 block of Zida Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:09 a.m.: Officers stood by while staff from a group home picked up some clients who were arguing at Fort Memorial Hospital.
10 a.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Gail Place and West Rockwell Avenue for failing to stop at stop sign and for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:13 a.m.: Officers checked on monitoring equipment for a resident in the first block of East Sherman Avenue at the request of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and reported the findings.
11:47 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
12 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 600 block of North Jackson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:06 p.m.: A 57-year-old Milton man was warned for unsafe backing after striking a parked vehicle with his vehicle in the 400 block of Milo Street, resulting in a non-reportable accident.
2:19 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:24 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man in the 300 block of North Main Street.
3:46 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive to St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville.
6:21 p.m.: Officers will continue follow up after responding to a report of a fight that began in the parking lot in the 200 block of North Main Street.
7:44 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 600 block of Nelson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:50 p.m.: Officers were assigned to investigate a report of a disorderly conduct incident that occurred in the first block of North Water Street West.
8:59 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and officers were called to help a man in the 1600 block of Jamesway but the man died before he could be transported. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner was called.
9:55 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue provided additional assistance.
11:53 p.m.: A 45-year-old Waunakee man was cited in the 100 block of North Main Street for driving without insurance. He was warned for expired vehicle registration.
