Saturday, March 13

Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to five 911 calls and one fire alarm, participated in one school walk-through, checked on one suspicious vehicle, followed up on one report of vandalism at Barrie Park, documented one harassment incident, conducted one welfare check and placed a request for extra patrol for speeding motorists on the briefing board.

12:35 a.m.: A 42-year-old Whitewater woman was arrested in the 300 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense. She was warned for defective high-mount brake light. She was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.

2:18 a.m.: An officer stood by while a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy picked up a person from the Fort Atkinson Police Department on a warrant through their department.

7 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1000 block of East Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

9:03 a.m.: A 69-year-old Illinois man was cited for speeding in the 200 block of Barrie Street.

10:25 a.m.: A 20-year-old Sturtevant woman was cited for following too close at the intersection of South Main Street and East Milwaukee Avenue, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 54-year-old Lake Mills woman. She was issued a 15-day correction notice for expired trailer registration.

12:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Meadow Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.

1:24 p.m.: A 21-year-old Beloit woman was cited in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.

2:06 p.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt at the Main Street bridge. She was issued a 15-day correction notice for illegible license plates and defective brake lights.

7:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a 65-year-old man in the 300 block of Merchants Avenue.

11:35 p.m.: A 21-year-old Beloit woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the Main Street bridge.

Load comments