Saturday, March 13
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to five 911 calls and one fire alarm, participated in one school walk-through, checked on one suspicious vehicle, followed up on one report of vandalism at Barrie Park, documented one harassment incident, conducted one welfare check and placed a request for extra patrol for speeding motorists on the briefing board.
12:35 a.m.: A 42-year-old Whitewater woman was arrested in the 300 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense. She was warned for defective high-mount brake light. She was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
2:18 a.m.: An officer stood by while a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy picked up a person from the Fort Atkinson Police Department on a warrant through their department.
7 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1000 block of East Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:03 a.m.: A 69-year-old Illinois man was cited for speeding in the 200 block of Barrie Street.
10:25 a.m.: A 20-year-old Sturtevant woman was cited for following too close at the intersection of South Main Street and East Milwaukee Avenue, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 54-year-old Lake Mills woman. She was issued a 15-day correction notice for expired trailer registration.
12:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Meadow Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:24 p.m.: A 21-year-old Beloit woman was cited in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
2:06 p.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt at the Main Street bridge. She was issued a 15-day correction notice for illegible license plates and defective brake lights.
7:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a 65-year-old man in the 300 block of Merchants Avenue.
11:35 p.m.: A 21-year-old Beloit woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the Main Street bridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.