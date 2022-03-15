Sunday, March 13
Officers verified that there was nothing suspicious with a vehicle in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard; spoke with the registered owner of a vehicle in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue about expired license plates and she had been issued a formal correction notice from another agency; rescued an owl from a net at the school in the 700 block of South Main Street; helped a father locate his son after he had been dropped off at his mother’s home in the 300 block of North Main Street but the mother was not there; followed up on a report of youths walking in the fountain area, but no one was there and no damages were noted.
Also, officers prepared a report for a porch fire in the 300 block of Madison Avenue for the Fort Atkinson Fire Department; were unable to locate three trucks with flashing red lights in the windows whose drivers reportedly were running people off the road near U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway M; checked in the 400 block of Commonwealth Avenue for a resident whose dog had been barking and only found a cat; documented information about a hit-and-run to a post in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue but the vehicle involved was unable to be located; and provided a no consent form for a resident from the 300 block of Rogers Street whose apartment had been broken into.
3:28 a.m.: A 24-year-old woman was cited in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for speeding.
10:29 a.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Third Street East and Merchants Avenue for speeding.
10:55 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 31-year-old Jefferson man in the 1300 block of North High Street for failing to apply for a Wisconsin driver’s license and warned for failing to display current vehicle registration.
11:55 a.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for speeding.
12:30 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of North Fourth and North High streets for excessive window tint and no front plate, and warned for speeding.
8:29 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the first block of South Third Street West for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, warned for expired vehicle registration and issued a 15-day correction notice for suspended vehicle registration.
9:05 p.m.: A man will be mailed a citation for trespassing in the first block of Spry Avenue when he was located there while he was intoxicated and after being banned from being on the property.
11:06 p.m.: A 46-year-old man was arrested in the first block of Spry Avenue for disorderly conduct/intoxication trespassing following a complaint about his yelling in the parking lot.
