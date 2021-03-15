Sunday, March 14
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, responded to one 911 call, were unable to confirm a report of the sound of gunshots in an area, documented information for a resident, checked on a group of individuals involved in a disturbance, cleaned up debris from a street, took care of a raccoon that appeared to be rabid and conducted one bar check.
3:33 a.m.: A 22-year-old Jefferson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues.
1:48 p.m.: A 19-year-old Sun Prairie man was cited at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Rankin Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was warned for no head rest and failing to carry driver’s license on person.
2:11 p.m.: Two men in the 400 block of Highland Avenue were warned for disorderly conduct following an argument between the two of them.
4:04 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 400 block of North Main Street for inadequate muffler and failing to provide proof of insurance.
4:15 p.m.: An officer spoke with a parent in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue following a report that two young children had been left alone in a vehicle. The children were fine.
5:30 p.m.: A 17-year-old male was arrested in the 1600 block of Doris Drive for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and false imprisonment. His 39-year-old mother was arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to pay for an operating while intoxicated ticket, third offense. Both individuals were transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
5:35 p.m.: A young girl from the 400 block of North High Street called to report that her older brother was out of control. Officers were handling another call and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was called for mutual aid. They took care of the incident.
7:30 p.m.: A caller from the 1100 block of Seminole Drive asked for an officer to remove an intoxicated woman from the residence. The woman was a guest of the homeowner who did not want the woman to leave. The caller did not live there and the caller left.
8:46 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 600 block of Short Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:01 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue was arrested following a request for a welfare check.
