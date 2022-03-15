Officers were unable to locate anyone knocking on the door of a residence in the 1000 block of South Main Street; negotiated an arrangement for a tenant to retrieve their belongings from an apartment from which they had moved out; documented information about an unauthorized charge on a credit card for a resident from the 800 block of South Main Street; explained to a resident who called that a person singing songs in public that contained profanities was permissible unless the activity caused a disturbance or was disorderly; prepared a nuisance abatement complaint letter for couches and trash on the curb in the 300 block of Monroe Street.
Also, warned a man in the 700 block of Florence Street for a burning violation; fingerprinted a resident at their request; determined that a reportedly missing person from the 800 block of East Sherman Avenue was over 18, no one had any reason to believe they were in any danger, did not meet the criteria for a missing person and there was no justification for a search; and were assigned to a investigate a report of a runaway juvenile.
4:59 a.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for speeding.
9:44 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 40-year-old Whitewater man in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue for failing to apply for a Wisconsin driver’s license.
11:42 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway for speeding.
12:01 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Groeler Road for speeding. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to display a front license plate.
1:46 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 68-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Avenue for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for displaying unauthorized vehicle registration and cracked windshield.
