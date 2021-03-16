Monday, March 15
Officers issued nine traffic-related warnings, responded to three 911 calls and one alarm, participated in two community policing events, located some property that was entered as evidence, documented information about a personal theft, assisted a parent with a child custody issue, followed up on two complaints about disturbances, conducted one welfare check for a person who was fine, and handled one confidential incident related to a welfare check.
1:06 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive.
1:44 a.m.: A 29-year-old Janesville woman was cited at the intersection of Highland and Janesville avenues for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. She was warned for improper display of vehicle registration.
4:25 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, and warned for driving without required lights. The vehicle was parked and the man had someone come and pick him up.
2:08 p.m.: A 27-year-old Watertown woman was cited at the intersection of Robert Street and West Milwaukee Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt. She was warned for failing to yield the right of way.
6:16 p.m.: Citations are pending for individuals who reportedly threw food and drinks at the front door of a home in the 1600 block of Stacy Lane. The culprits were gone when an officer arrived.
9:46 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Clarence and North Third streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fourth offense. He was warned for failing to obey stop sign and failing to follow through on a turn.
11:09 p.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of North Main Street and West Sherman Avenue.
11:35 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
