Tuesday, March 15
Officers verified that a car reportedly idling outside a home was OK and the owner was aware of it; checked on a vehicle parked in the middle of the road at the intersection of Adams Street and Madison Avenue, and the welfare of a resident in the 100 block of North Fourth Street; were unable to locate a person in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive for whom they had a warrant, or to confirm a report of the odor of drugs at an apartment in the 200 block of South Water Street East; helped a woman with a disabled vehicle in the 900 block of North High Street push the vehicle onto a side street until another driver arrived to pick her up, and a resident from near Zida Street and East Milwaukee Avenue capture their dog.
Also, accepted old ammunition from a resident for proper disposal; warned a resident at the intersection of Zida Street and East Milwaukee Avenue for their dog running loose; stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy for two patients at different times at Fort Memorial Hospital; and followed up on a report of a person in the 700 block of North Main Street whose house lights were flashing off and on for the past 20 minutes, and found that the resident was trying unsuccessfully to connect something, and a report of a man who reportedly was intoxicated and walking in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue.
4:03 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 200 block of East Blackhawk Drive for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for failing to carry driver’s license on person and speeding.
5:07 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 300 block of Madison Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle.
11:45 a.m.: An 84-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue for failing to stop at stop sign.
12:08 p.m.: A 24-year-old Union Grove man was cited at the Main Street bridge for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
12:20 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 55-year-old Lake Mills man at the intersection of North Main and North Water streets for nonregistration of vehicle.
4:40 p.m.: A 45-year-old man was arrested and cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Third Street West for open intoxicants. After being booked, he was released.
7 p.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 500 block of East Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct. After being booked, she was released.
9:29 p.m.: A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and warned for disorderly conduct and trespassing when a resident from the 1200 block of Talcott Street asked officers to remove her from their apartment. She further was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
