Wednesday, March 16
Officers checked a business whose door was locked while the lights were on and a sign indicated the business was open, and found that the employee had locked the door while away from their desk; turned a dog over to the Humane Society of Jefferson County when it was found in the 900 block of West Sherman Avenue; will follow up on a fraud complaint from someone from the first block of East Rockwell Avenue and on a welfare check of a resident in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a back-up request from the Jefferson Fire Department; captured a loose dog in the 700 block of Short Street and turned it over to the Humane Society of Jefferson County; were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Robert Street or a child’s bicycle that reportedly was abandoned in the 1300 block of the South Glacial River Trail.
Also, moved along a person who reportedly was playing music at the Main Street bridge that was too loud for another person; received a report of someone vandalizing a vehicle in the 300 block of West Sherman Avenue but officers found no damage to the vehicle; notified the Fort Atkinson Water Department of a water main break reported in the 200 block of Jackson Street and was followed by a Diggers Hotline fax for an emergency locate a short time after; served a warrant to an individual in the 300 block of Jefferson Street; spoke with the driver of a vehicle near Fox Hill Road and Whitewater Avenue who was thought to be following a woman, but he asserted that he had been shining for deer; documented information for a resident from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue about medications being stolen from his room; followed up on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of Fox Court that was a Door Dash driver who was lost; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.
5:50 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the first block of West Sherman Avenue for illegible license plates and defective headlight.
11:19 a.m.: An 81-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue for passing at an intersection.
1:06 p.m.: Whitewater Emergency Medical Services transported a woman from the 1600 block of Mehta Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:59 p.m.: A 50-year-old man was cited in the 200 block of South Water Street East for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and nonregistration of vehicle. The driver and a passenger also were warned for failing to secure a seatbelt.
