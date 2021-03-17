Tuesday, March 16
Officers issued 18 traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to three 911 calls, performed five crime-prevention services, followed up on one report of a suspicious person and escorted him home following a second complaint about him, notified the U.S. Postal Service of a light left on in one of its vehicles, and placed one request for extra patrol on the briefing board.
5:45 a.m.: A 39-year-old Sun Prairie man was cited at the intersection of Erick Street and West Hilltop Trail for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
8:26 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Banker Road.
10:50 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a patient from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:13 p.m.: A state-reportable accident in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue involving a 41-year-old Lake Mills man and a 21-year-old Jefferson man, resulting in property damage, was documented.
2:49 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:07 p.m.: An officer left a message for the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department about a park bench that was unsafe and needing repair in the 900 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
9:20 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 900 block of South Main Street and obtained appropriate assistance for them.
11:47 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Foster Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for a defective brake light.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.