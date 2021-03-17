Tuesday, March 16

Officers issued 18 traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to three 911 calls, performed five crime-prevention services, followed up on one report of a suspicious person and escorted him home following a second complaint about him, notified the U.S. Postal Service of a light left on in one of its vehicles, and placed one request for extra patrol on the briefing board.

5:45 a.m.: A 39-year-old Sun Prairie man was cited at the intersection of Erick Street and West Hilltop Trail for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.

8:26 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Banker Road.

10:50 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a patient from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

1:13 p.m.: A state-reportable accident in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue involving a 41-year-old Lake Mills man and a 21-year-old Jefferson man, resulting in property damage, was documented.

2:49 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

5:07 p.m.: An officer left a message for the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department about a park bench that was unsafe and needing repair in the 900 block of West Blackhawk Drive.

9:20 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 900 block of South Main Street and obtained appropriate assistance for them.

11:47 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Foster Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for a defective brake light.

