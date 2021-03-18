Wednesday, March 17
Officers issued 10 traffic-related warnings, responded to one 911 call, participated in three community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service and one foot patrol review in an area, spoke with a parent about issues related to a child custody situation, placed one request for extra patrol on the briefing board, conducted one welfare check for a person who was fine, and referred another request for a welfare check to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as the person lived in their jurisdiction.
4:23 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Edward and North Third streets for illegible license plates, defective vehicle registration lamp and failing to provide proof of insurance.
7:34 a.m.: A detour/road shut down at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Hackbarth Road was created at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for a traffic accident to which deputies responded.
8:50 a.m.: Officers were on the lookout for a vehicle on U.S. Highway 12 from Whitewater and last seen near the intersection of McKee Court and Whitewater Avenue, following a report that the motorist was driving all over the road. The license plate was not clean and could not be provided, and officers were out of position at the time.
8:57 a.m.: A property owner from the 700 block of Madison Avenue alerted the Fort Atkinson Police Department that they were having a vehicle towed from their private parking lot.
11:11 a.m.: A 64-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Eighth Street.
4:09 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 57-year-old Milton woman in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance. She was warned for yellow light violation.
4:36 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:41 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance was mailed to a 21-year-old Fort Atkinson woman, following a traffic stop for expired vehicle registration at the intersection of South Main Street and Talcott Avenue.
4:52 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft from a home on Wilson Avenue.
5:30 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for disorderly conduct, following a complaint about a disturbance in the parking lot. After being booked, he was released.
6:46 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Brighton Way to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:44 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Third and South Main streets, and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
