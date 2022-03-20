Thursday, March 17
Officers served papers to a resident in the 100 block of Healy Lane; located a student who walked away from Fort Atkinson Middle School, and returned the student to staff and a parent; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department at their request for assistance to the Jefferson Fire Department in the W4700 block of Vogel Road; documented information about someone at Fort Atkinson High School for possession of marijuana; prepared a nuisance abatement complaint for a resident in the 800 block of South Main Street.
Also, officers were assigned to investigate a report of a theft of medication from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive; attempted to pick up a person in the 200 block of South Water Street East on a warrant who was unable to be located; served a warrant on a person in the 900 block of Grove Street and another person at N3100 U.S. Highway 12; checked the welfare of a person in the 500 block of Grant Street who was fine; were unable to locate a person reportedly driving poorly near North Business 26 and North Rita Lane; and handled two confidential incidents related to disorderly conduct at a school.
6:01 a.m.: A 40-year-old man was cited at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and Radloff Road for speeding.
6:10 a.m.: A 43-year-old man was cited at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway C for speeding.
11:01 a.m.: A 62-year-old Jefferson woman was cited at the intersection of West Rockwell and Janesville avenues for speeding.
12:45 a.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Purdy Street and East Milwaukee Avenue for tires protruding more than two inches, and issued a 15-day warning for failing to provide proof of insurance, nonregistration of vehicle, no front plate and tinted windshield.
1:23 p.m.: A 28-year-old Beloit woman was cited at the intersection of Klement Street and Janesville Avenue for speeding.
2:10 p.m.: A 21-year-old Janesville woman was cited in the 1500 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, warned for speeding and issued a 15-day correction notice for illegal tint.
7:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance Service and officers responded to a call for a person in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue who was transported by Ryan Brothers to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:45 p.m.: A 52-year-old man was cited at the intersection of East Highland Avenue and South Main Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for speeding.
