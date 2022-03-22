Officers were unable to locate a motorist who reportedly was involved in a car versus tree accident near South Main and Radloff streets; notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a damaged speed limit sign at the intersection of Banker and Hoard roads; fingerprinted a person at the Fort Atkinson Police Department at their request; warned someone in the 500 block of Robert Street for not having a direct seller permit.
Also, mediated a dispute over child custody with a family on South Street; took no action on a parked vehicle whose driver reportedly was speeding on Jefferson Street, near Ralph Park, but did pass along the complaint to the driver; were unable to serve a warrant to a person in the 500 block of Grant Street because they were not at their home; assisted another law enforcement agency at Fort Memorial Hospital; and handled one confidential incident related to disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Garfield Street.
2:29 a.m.: An officer drove a resident from the 400 block of Converse Street to Fort Memorial Hospital after someone requested a welfare check for them.
5:56 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to an 18-year-old male in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for failing to update address with the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles. He was warned for defective headlight.
8:50 a.m.: A 47-year-old Oconomowoc man was cited at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K for speeding.
9:29 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 35-year-old woman at the intersection of North Main and North Fourth streets for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for loud exhaust.
