Thursday, March 18
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, assisted three individuals with keys locked in vehicle and one instance with a child locked inside, responded to five 911 calls and one alarm, participated in four community policing events, conducted a school walk through, notified Spectrum about a low-hanging cable wire, documented information about a scam telephone call and another scam through email, checked the welfare of a student who was fine and given a ride to school, spoke with a resident about disposing of a TV that was left on their curb, and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.
12:03 a.m.: Officers engaged in a traffic pursuit near Jackson and Barrie streets but were unable to locate the vehicle for which they were looking.
1 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1200 block of Lillian Street.
3:25 a.m.: An officer on patrol spoke with an individual waiting in their car in the parking lot at Walgreen’s for a ride from another person. They were moved along to a public parking lot.
3:56 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 43-year-old male driver for nonregistration of vehicle at the intersection of Robert and Barrie streets.
4:20 a.m.: A 22-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Robert and Barrie streets for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license. He was warned for speeding.
7:42 a.m.: A 38-year-old woman was cited for speeding in the 1200 block of West Cramer Street and warned for expired vehicle registration.
10:08 a.m.: Someone from a hotel in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue reported a disturbance. An officer checked several rooms but no issues were identified.
11:52 a.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned for inattentive driving in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue, resulting in a nonreportable accident involving a 60-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
12:01 p.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited for retail theft from Goodwill in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. After being processed at the Fort Atkinson Police Department, he was released.
3:24 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a state-reportable, hit-and-run accident at the Main Street bridge as reported by a 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man.
3:28 p.m.: A 35-year-old woman was cited for animal control violation and issued a 15-day correction notice to obtain a dog license after her dog attacked another dog and person in the 1200 block of Talcott Street.
6:24 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Clarence Street reported a theft of an electric scooter.
6:40 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s review report will be forwarded on behalf of a man and woman, both 41 years old, from the 800 block of Banker Road, following a domestic incident.
7:25 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of fentanyl. After being processed and medically cleared, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
8:23 p.m.: Fort Memorial Hospital requested advice from an officer for a patient who was intoxicated. The man was determined to be not incapacitated and, therefore, not a candidate for detox services. Jefferson County Human Services was advised.
11:09 p.m.: Officers and Fort Atkinson Fire Department were paged for an odor of gas in the 500 block of Memorial Drive.
11:58 p.m.: An officer stopped out with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy for a traffic incident at the intersection of Commonwealth Drive and Badger Court. The officer was cleared without incident.
