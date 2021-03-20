Friday, March 19
Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings; responded to three 911 calls; participated in two community policing events; performed one crime-prevention service; removed a dead raccoon from the road; documented information about a fraud investigation, a suspicious incident, a child custody issue and a scam telephone call; were unable to locate two individuals who reportedly were skateboarding in a parking lot; and handled one confidential incident related to a sex offense.
4:29 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Water Department staff was advised of a water main break in the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard. A Digger’s Hotline emergency locate was received about an hour later.
7:24 a.m.: An attempt to serve a warrant to a resident in the 200 block of Clarence Street was unsuccessful because the person was not there at the time.
10:14 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the1000 block of East Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:31 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Handeyside Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:11 a.m.: A woman from the 1000 block of East Street called 911 because she was upset about a person who was knocking on her door. Officers checked and found that the person was from Jefferson County Human Services and was attempting to deliver the woman’s medications to her.
11:59 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1000 block of East Street.
1:10 p.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of North Fourth and Clarence streets for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.
1:56 p.m.: An officer checked on a report of a hit and run to a traffic signal at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue. It was thought to have been caused by a semi. The city electrician was notified.
1:58 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 27-year-old Whitewater man in the 800 block of Whitewater Avenue for failing to display a front license plate and excessive window tint.
2:26 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a 33-year-old Beloit man who was being disorderly in the 200 block of South Main Street.
5:26 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a vehicle whose operator reportedly was driving in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue with his head hanging out the window.
6:05 p.m.: The Waupun Police Department requested assistance in obtaining a telephone number for a resident in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive. The person later was located and the phone number was forwarded to Waupun authorities.
9:05 p.m.: Someone reported a suspicious man at McDonald’s in the 200 block of North Main Street. The man was not causing any issues and was given a ride to his home.
9:07 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man in the 100 block of South Water Street West.
10:08 p.m.: Officers checked on a report of graffiti in the first block of South Water Street East.
10:16 p.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a report of an odor of natural gas in the 100 block of South Third Street West.
11:15 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:25 p.m.: Officers spoke with a couple of individuals in the 300 block of Park Street following a complaint of a disturbance. They were warned for disorderly conduct and advised that citations would be issued if officers were asked to return.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.