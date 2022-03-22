Officers moved along a suspicious vehicle from the 200 block of South Water Street West; left a message for the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department about a mattress being dumped by the dumpster at the park; notified a woman in the 1300 block of Montclair Place of food that had been dumped on her vehicle; and documented information about a reckless driving complaint in the 300 block of North Main Street that officers were unable to respond to before the motorist escaped the city limits.
Also, provided advice to a woman having issues with a guest who was staying at her residence for a week; were unable to locate a person who reportedly was waving at motorists in the 700 block of North High Street; and followed up with the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a fire on the roof of a building in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive.
1:28 a.m.: A 39-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26 for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
2:08 a.m.: A 27-year-old man was cited in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and driving too fast for conditions.
10:32 a.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for disorderly conduct at Taco Bell in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue when he engaged in a dispute with employees over a food order and his credit card being charged for something he did not order. He was given a refund.
2:46 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
9:15 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of North Water and North Main streets for expired vehicle registration and warned for no headlights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.