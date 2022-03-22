Saturday, March 19

Officers moved along a suspicious vehicle from the 200 block of South Water Street West; left a message for the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department about a mattress being dumped by the dumpster at the park; notified a woman in the 1300 block of Montclair Place of food that had been dumped on her vehicle; and documented information about a reckless driving complaint in the 300 block of North Main Street that officers were unable to respond to before the motorist escaped the city limits.

Also, provided advice to a woman having issues with a guest who was staying at her residence for a week; were unable to locate a person who reportedly was waving at motorists in the 700 block of North High Street; and followed up with the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a fire on the roof of a building in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive.

1:28 a.m.: A 39-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26 for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.

2:08 a.m.: A 27-year-old man was cited in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and driving too fast for conditions.

10:32 a.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for disorderly conduct at Taco Bell in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue when he engaged in a dispute with employees over a food order and his credit card being charged for something he did not order. He was given a refund.

2:46 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

9:15 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of North Water and North Main streets for expired vehicle registration and warned for no headlights.

Recommended for you

Load comments