Officers responded to one accidental medical alarm; checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of North High Street and found someone dropping off a rental vehicle; advised the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a large pothole at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Dommo Drive; successfully completed the monthly tornado siren test; stood by without incident for a child custody exchange at the Fort Atkinson Police Department; spoke with some youths who were on thin ice on the river in the first block of North Main Street and turned them over to their parents.
Also, responded to juveniles who had been banned from McDonald’s but the youths left before officers arrived; and handled one confidential incident related to disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue, another related to a sex offender ordinance violation in the 100 block of West Cramer Street, and another related to an undisclosed incident at Fort Atkinson High School.
7:34 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 500 block of Robert Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
7:53 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of South Main Street and Spry Avenue for speeding in a school zone.
10:50 p.m.: A 27-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Klement Street and Industrial Drive for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and nonregistration of vehicle, and warned for failing to yield right of way.
11:48 p.m.: A 47-year-old man was cited at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grant Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.