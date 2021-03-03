Tuesday, March 2
Officers issued 15 traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to four 911 calls and one alarm, participated in six community policing events, performed one crime prevention service and one welfare check, documented information for the record at the request of three residents, followed up on one nuisance abatement complaint and investigated two reports of suspicious person/activity.
12:10 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 23-year-old Whitewater man at the Main Street bridge for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for no taillights.
7:47 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 800 block of West Cramer Street for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change and illegible license plates.
8:02 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy at the intersection of McCoy Park Road and West Cramer Street for tires protruding more than two inches beyond fender and failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:55 a.m.: A 58-year-old Waukesha man was cited in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue for unauthorized vehicle registration and issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
9:30 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:43 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 60-year-old Whitewater man in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for defective taillight.
1 p.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the Main Street bridge for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for improper display of vehicle registration. The vehicle was legally parked on the bridge.
3:28 p.m.: A dog reportedly running loose near South Fourth Street East and Whitewater Avenue was captured and turned over to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
3:33 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a disorderly conduct incident in the 200 block of South Main Street.
5:09 p.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of East Highland Avenue and Lena Lane.
8:32 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for defective brake light and failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:35 p.m.: A 15-year-old boy was cited in the 600 block of North High Street for operating a motor vehicle by permittee without an authorized person and failing to maintain control of vehicle after he struck a tree. His 34-year-old mother was issued a five-day correction notice for no insurance. The vehicle was removed by Butch’s Auto Body.
10:53 p.m.: A repossession company notified the Fort Atkinson Police Department that it was removing a vehicle from the first block of South Fourth Street West.
