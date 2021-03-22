Saturday, March 20
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, one trailer parking warning and one warning for dog running at large; denied a request to unlock a vehicle with keys locked inside as the owner was not present and assisted another individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to three 911 calls; confirmed that an unknown person standing in a yard had a reason to be there; responded to a call about youths pounding on doors in an area; secured and cleared an unlocked building; were unable to contact one individual to serve a warrant; provided advice for six calls related to disturbance complaints; and documented information about nine vehicles being pelted with eggs, and one suspicious incident.
12:14 a.m.: Two individuals on hoverboards at the Main Street bridge were warned to stay out of the lane of traffic.
7:11 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:15 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:51 a.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 700 block of South Main Street.
12:33 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for cracked windshield. The vehicle was parked legally.
1 p.m.: A 35-year-old Whitewater woman was cited at the intersection of South Third Street West and Maple Street for and failing to provide proof of insurance and unsafe backing, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 77-year-old Fort Atkinson man. She received a warning for expired vehicle registration.
1:14 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Sixth Street.
2:05 p.m.: An officer spoke with a Fort Atkinson man in the 600 block of Highland Avenue who reportedly was taking pictures of passing motorists. He had some paranoia issues but was fine and no illegal items were found on him. He was advised of the complaint.
2:28 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:32 p.m.: Someone reported a stolen package from a home in the 400 block of East Sherman Avenue. An officer spoke with a 22-year-old Whitewater man who was soliciting and leaving flyers for college painters and advised him that he needed a direct seller’s permit. He knew nothing about any stolen packages from the home.
11:47 p.m.: An officer spoke with the drivers of two suspicious vehicles in the parking lot in the 1300 block of North High Street, advised them of curfews and moved them along.
