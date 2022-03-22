Monday, March 21

Officers helped a person looking for a water shut-off valve in the 300 block of South Main Street; alerted a resident from 300 block of Adams Street to a concern from a neighbor who was working to clean leaves from her property and having the resident’s leaves blowing back to her yard; informed a woman that a request for help retrieving personal property from a former boyfriend was a civil matter; documented information for a parent who asked that the child be considered a runaway; referred a concern about a fire in the 700 block of Oak Street reigniting to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department; spoke with some youths playing in the parking lot in the 200 block of North Main Street and asked that a rolling chair with which they were playing be placed in the garbage.

Also, officers were unable to locate a motorist reportedly driving poorly near Grove Street and South Third Street West or a suspicious vehicle near West Cramer and Monroe streets; took a security camera photo of a person who failed to pay for a gas purchase in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to see if the person can be identified and located.

8:36 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 66-year-old Jefferson man at the intersection of Mechanic and Harrison streets for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.

10:21 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 200 block of Robert Street for nonregistration of vehicle. The driver took care of it later in the day.

Recommended for you

Load comments