Sunday, March 21

Officers issued one traffic-related warning and one 48-hour parking complaint, responded to one 911 call, spoke with several individuals following a call about a disturbance, conducted one welfare check for a woman who was fine, advised neighbors to avoid each other following a dispute, documented information for a resident for a record and reported a broken cover on a telephone box to AT&T.

12:48 a.m.: Three juveniles were warned for curfew violations and returned to their homes.

1:56 a.m.: Officers checked on a report of individuals gathering in front of a bar in the first block of South Main Street. The caller feared that a fight was brewing but the patrons had gone back inside before officers arrived and everything was fine.

2:01 a.m.: A crowd gathering behind Fat Boyz in the 200 block of South Main Street was moved along.

2:14 a.m.: Following a complaint, a 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 200 block of South Main Street for disorderly conduct/intoxication.

2:23 a.m.: An officer checked on an apparently intoxicated person who had fallen and appeared to be having trouble walking in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue. The person had a group of friends who was walking them home for the night.

2:51 a.m.: Someone from Brock’s River Walk Tavern in the first block of South Main Street requested an officer for a person who was refusing to leave the bar. An officer provided the person with a ride home.

7:07 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue.

8:08 a.m.: A commercial burglar alarm was set off by a bird that had entered a building in the first block of Madison Avenue.

8:19 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified of a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Reena Avenue and Metha Lane where a sign was knocked over and needed to be replaced.

10:01 a.m.: A 43-year-old Janesville woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard.

10:26 a.m.: A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested at the intersection of North Main Street and Blackhawk Drive on multiple charges, following a pursuit. After being medically cleared, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.

5:21 p.m.: A 39-year-old man and 37-year-old woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East were cited for disorderly conduct.

8:23 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was called out for a report of an extinguished fire in a bedroom in the 500 block of Stratford Court.

8:59 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the Main Street bridge for driving without insurance. He was warned for nonregistration of vehicle and defective driver’s side window.

Load comments