Officers requested assistance from Jefferson County Human Services as a more appropriate source of help for a woman who had requested an ambulance; referred a report of a downed cable wire in the 500 block South High Street to Spectrum for repairs and a report of a piece of wood with nails in it in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue to the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works for removal;
Also, documented information from a resident in the 1600 block of Doris Drive of a possible identity theft, a resident from 900 block of South Main Street about possible suspicious activity and a fraud incident in the 100 block of Madison Avenue; assisted the Jefferson Police Department with an unruly patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; and placed a request for extra patrol for semis being driven down a no-truck route in the 200 block of Highland Avenue.
1:46 a.m.: A 33-year-old woman was cited in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
6:44 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue, and officers responded to a request from the 600 block of Monroe Street. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner later was called.
12:06 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 300 block of Ralph Street for defective brake light and failing to provide proof of insurance.
12:11 p.m.: A 28-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, were arrested and cited in the 200 block of East Cramer Street for possession of marijuana. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office had warrants for each of them but Milwaukee was not taking offenders into custody due to the pandemic. The men were advised to contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department to take care of the warrants and were transported back to their workplace after the booking process was completed.
9:21 p.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1000 block of East Street for disorderly conduct following a complaint about a possible disturbance.
