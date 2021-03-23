Monday, March 22
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, assisted two individuals with keys locked in vehicle, responded to one 911 call, spoke with a woman about issues she was having, addressed one parking complaint, documented one incident of vandalism, conducted two foot patrols at different times in the downtown area, placed one request for extra patrol on the briefing board, checked a home for a resident who was hearing noises, fixed crosswalk signs, participated in five community policing events, performed two crime-prevention services and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed issue.
7:59 a.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Campus Drive and Lexington Boulevard for failing to stop at stop sign. She was issued a 15-day correction notice for improper display of registration decals and failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:37 a.m.: A 65-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the first block of East Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
9:41 a.m.: An 81-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and East Sherman Avenue for failing to maintain control of her vehicle, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 50-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman. She was issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration. All drivers were from Fort Atkinson and no injuries were sustained.
9:59 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Lucile and Charles streets for failing to provide proof of insurance and issued several warnings for equipment violations.
9:59 a.m.: A parking ticket was issued to a driver for parking in a lot posted for private use in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue.
11:49 a.m.: An officer freed a turkey from a chain-link fence in the 500 block of Nelson Street.
12:19 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 900 block of South Main Street.
1:32 p.m.: A 61-year-old Milton man was cited at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street for failing to secure a seatbelt. He was warned for cracked window, littering and displaying improper vehicle registration.
2:05 p.m.: A 31-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for failing to stop at stop sign, and warned for improper display of vehicle registration.
2:14 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman at the intersection of Monroe and West Cramer streets. An officer gave the woman a ride home.
5:26 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 35-year-old man from the 1100 block of Laurie Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:01 p.m.: A woman from Elm Street wished to have a report of an acquaintance taking her vehicle without her knowledge or permission documented.
11:18 p.m.: A 21-year-old Beloit woman was cited for possession of marijuana in the first block of Madison Avenue. She was warned for defective headlight and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
11:32 p.m.: A couple of people went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report an incident that occurred but left before an officer was free to return.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.