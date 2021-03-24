Tuesday, March 23
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, assisted two individuals with keys locked in vehicle, responded to three 911 calls, participated in three community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service, conducted a foot patrol in the downtown area, checked the welfare of one resident who was fine, and handled two confidential incidents — one related to an action at a school and the other of undisclosed origin.
7:16 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Jefferson Street on a warrant through Sheboygan County. He was released when Sheboygan County said they would not hold him because of COVID-19.
8:52 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance was prepared for a 48-year-old Marshall man at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Eighth Street but will be forwarded to the company that owns the vehicle.
9:33 a.m.: Officers responded to a request for a welfare check of a woman in the 1000 block of East Street and they transported her to Fort Memorial Hospital. She later was transferred to a mental health facility.
9:38 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of Linden Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:45 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a person from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:03 a.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Robert and Barrie streets.
12:21 p.m.: A no consent form was signed for vandalism to property in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue.
2:17 p.m.: A 41-year-old Milton woman was taken into custody from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department following a request for a welfare check. She was charged with misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of psilocybin mushrooms. After being processed, she was released.
4:06 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s review report will be forwarded for battery for a 78-year-old man from the 300 block of Zida Street, following an incident. Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported the man to Fort Memorial Hospital as he was highly intoxicated.
5:29 p.m.: Officers investigated a state-reportable accident at the intersection of Reena and Madison avenues involving a 37-year-old Watertown woman and a 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man who fled the accident scene. He was picked up shortly afterward by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy and faced charges through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged by the Fort Atkinson officer with hit and run causing injury. Klement Towing removed the woman’s vehicle.
6:43 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
