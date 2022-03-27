Officers prepared five truancy citations each for students at Fort Atkinson Middle School and Fort Atkinson High School; recommended that a driver sleeping in a vehicle in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue move his car to a parking lot if he needed to take a nap; were unable to locate a vehicle being driven by a reportedly unlicensed driver in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and referred the complaint to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office; shot a sick raccoon in the 500 block of East Street; stood by to keep the peace at the request of a resident from the 1000 block of East Street; assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop at W6800 U.S. Highway 12.
Also, returned a dog to its owner, and spoke with two parties from the 900 block of Grove Street who agreed not to speak with each other; determined that a complaint about vandalism to a building in the 300 block of North Main Street was more likely a result of wind damage; responded to a fight in progress in the 300 block of South Main Street and a patient who was trying to leave the Fort Memorial Hospital emergency room to seek voluntary help; and spoke with two individuals who were asked to leave the place where they were staying in the 200 block of North Main Street who agreed to find a new place in two days.
1:31 p.m. A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard for failing to secure a seatbelt, and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and expired vehicle registration.
2:17 p.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Lumber Street on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He was warned for failing to display current vehicle registration. Bond was posted and he was released.
2:39 p.m.: A juvenile was arrested following a report of a disturbance involving disorderly conduct/battery and will be followed up with a juvenile referral to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office.
6:48 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 200 block of North Main Street for felony child abuse and disorderly conduct and was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
