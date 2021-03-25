Wednesday, March 24

Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to two 911 calls, followed up on one alarm, participated in three community policing events, attempted to serve a warrant on an individual who was unable to be located, spoke with a dog owner who was letting their dogs run free, captured and returned some chickens that were running loose in a neighborhood, stood by for a property exchange and were asked to check the welfare of a person but there was a Realtor lock box on the door of the residence.

1:38 a.m.: An officer noted vandalism done to a business in the first block of South Third Street West and will investigate further.

7:28 a.m.: Officers contacted a person in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue who was thought to have a warrant but it was a different person. No action was taken.

8:27 a.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody from the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department, booked and turned over to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy.

9:35 a.m.: A man from the 100 block of South Third Street West signed a no consent form for a catalytic converter stolen from his vehicle. Officers will provide follow-up.

11:34 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a person from Walgreen’s in the 300 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

2 p.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 200 block of South Water Street West for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.

5:29 p.m.: Citations are pending for a state-reportable accident in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue involving a 46-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, both from Fort Atkinson.

5:40 p.m.: Officers will follow up on a report of a theft from someone in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.

8:41 p.m.: An officer stopped an 82-year-old Poynette woman who was driving without lights at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lincoln Street. She was found to be a subject of an active Silver Alert. She was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and her family was notified so they could come to pick her up.

10:27 p.m.: A 17-year-old male was arrested in the 1600 block of Doris Drive following a call about a disturbance. He was charged with bail jumping and domestic abuse/disorderly conduct.

