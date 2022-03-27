Officers referred a complaint about part of a tree down at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street to the Fort Atkinson Parks and Rec Department; were unable to locate a resident in the 500 block of Monroe Street for whom someone requested a welfare check, and a resident in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue for whom there was a warrant, or to confirm a report of a woman thought to be intoxicated while driving; checked on a vehicle pulled over on the side of the road near West Sherman Avenue and Robert Street, and found that the driver just was stopping for a short time to think about something.
Also, documented information from the Fort Atkinson Public Works Department about vandalism near West Sherman and Wilson avenues and at Montclair Place and Commonwealth Drive; will follow up on a reported possible scam from a resident in the 200 block of South Fourth Street East; assisted a cab driver with a belligerent passenger who was refusing to get out of the cab in the 700 block of Jones Avenue, and the passenger found a different ride home; and located resources to get a troublesome patient from Fort Memorial Hospital to Brown Deer Rodgers.
4:40 a.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding.
5:09 a.m.: A 48-year-old South Milwaukee man was cited at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
5:54 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 39-year-old Racine woman in the 100 block of Madison Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for speeding.
5:44 p.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street for possession of drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop. He was booked, cited and released on the drug charges and warned for nonregistration of vehicle.
