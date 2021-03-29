Thursday, March 25

Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, responded to six 911 calls, participated in one community policing event, prepared a report for one fire alarm, placed a request for extra patrol for speeding motorists on the briefing board, documented information about vandalism that occurred to playground equipment at a city park and information about three scam call incidents, and followed up on a report of unauthorized use of a credit card.

8:15 a.m.: Officers were asked to check the welfare of a student from W6400 U.S. Highway 12 who has not been attending school, but the student was not able to be located.

8:45 a.m.: A 33-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue. She was issued a 15-day correction notice for no insurance and failing to carry driver’s license on person, and warned for texting while driving.

9:47 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a person from the 500 block of Brighton Way to Fort Memorial Hospital.

10:34 a.m.: A 49-year-old Cambridge woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street.

1 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was advised of what appeared to be a jug of oil spilled on the road at the intersection of South Main Street and Whitewater Avenue.

4 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of North Fourth Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

5:48 p.m.: The owner of a vehicle from the 500 block of Frederick Avenue signed a no consent form after reporting that the catalytic converter from their vehicle was stolen.

6:09 p.m.: Information about a traffic complaint regarding a motorist leaving the 1600 block of Madison Avenue onto U.S. Highway 12 was passed along to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

6:32 p.m.: An emergency locate from Digger’s Hotline for an incident in the 800 block of Whitewater Avenue was passed along to the appropriate departments.

7:03 p.m.: A citation is pending for a 17-year-old Delavan male, following a traffic accident at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Larsen Road involving a 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man, resulting in a state-reportable accident. The Delavan male was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for unsafe backing.

9:11 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was called to the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive for a washer that was emitting smoke.

11:21 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

