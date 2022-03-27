Friday, March 25
Officers documented information about a building being spray painted in the first block of Madison Avenue; spoke with a couple of individuals in the 200 block of South Water Street East who were in a snit about being harassed by each other over the computer and they were taught how to block each other, a woman in the 300 block of Rogers Street who also was seeking information on how and when to block people on her new computer, and a parent of some youths who were attempting to buy some spray paint from the store in the first block of Madison Avenue.
Officers also verified that a parent who was concerned about his daughter’s safety while she was visiting a friend in the 900 block of Grove Street was not harassing the family when he called to check on her; will follow up on a report of a possible tax fraud for a resident from the 500 block of South Main Street; and confirmed that a complaint of verbal threats from a girlfriend of a previous employee had been resolved as all previous paychecks had been issued by the former employer from the 200 block of South Main Street.
4:41 a.m.: A 31-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for failing to stop at stop sign. The vehicle was legally parked and the man was advised not to drive.
5:05 a.m.: A 52-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the intersection of Van Buren and Robert streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, warned for speeding and failing to provide proof of insurance.
6:09 a.m.: A 41-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and County Highway K for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for defective tail lamps.
8:48 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:55 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Grant Street and West Milwaukee Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to yield from a stop sign, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 57-year-old Fort Atkinson woman. There were no injuries.
2:51 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East on a warrant when he was reported to have broken through the barricade at Haumerson’s Pond and was parked on the walking trail. He later was released after posting bond.
5:45 p.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and South High Street for expired vehicle registration and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
