Officers removed garbage cans from the road at a couple of locations; confirmed that a resident was fine after accidentally activating their medical alert alarm; were unable to help a woman arrange transportation for her brother after he had been released from immigration in Texas; contacted the owner of a vehicle to move it as it was blocking a driveway in the 600 block of Maple Street, and a parent following a report that their child was on a roof in the 400 block of Madison Avenue; advised Festival Foods of a shopping cart belonging to them that was found in the parking lot in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue and requested they retrieve it as it would not fit in the officer’s car; and were unable to locate a vehicle for which the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office requested help finding.
3:15 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a man in the 1300 block of North High Street for expired vehicle registration and warned for failing to maintain lane.
9:58 a.m.: A 25-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for speeding and warned for failing to display current vehicle registration.
3:47 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Fire and Rescue Ambulance Service and officers responded to the 100 block of South Third Street West. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner was called.
3:49 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to and requested help from We Energies for wires down and arcing near Council and Charles streets. The Fire Department remained until We Energies arrived.
11:21 p.m.: A 23-year-old man was cited in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding.
