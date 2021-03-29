Friday, March 26
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to one 911 call, checked the welfare of three individuals at different addresses and they were fine, and chalked the tires on one vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch.
3:28 a.m.: An officer conducted a foot patrol in the 500 block of Oak Street.
9:29 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a person from the 1200 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:52 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a client from the 300 block of Riverside Drive who missed a Zoom appointment. The person was fine but inadvertently had slept through the appointment and will contact the person.
10:54 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man in the 1100 block of Caswell Street who was sitting on the curb. The man had been dropped off by a cab driver who left him at the wrong address. He was fine and walked to the correct address.
2:05 p.m.: Two truancy citations were prepared for two students from Fort Atkinson High School.
3:04 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 200 block of South Water Street East for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
4:13 p.m.: A 38-year-old Jefferson man was arrested in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue on a warrant for theft through Walworth County.
7:29 p.m.: An officer responded for an out-of-control teenaged female on Jackson Street. She was calmed and Jefferson County Human Services was called to establish a safety plan.
7:54 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:30 p.m.: An officer assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with individuals about their cars being parked near the Rock River Road bridge where people were fishing. The cars were moved and although parked legally, still posed a slight obstruction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.