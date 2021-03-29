Saturday, March 27
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to one 911 call and one call about a disturbance, performed two crime-prevention services, followed up on two reports of houses being pelted with eggs and one report of a disgruntled customer at a business, confirmed that a report of gunshots actually were sounds of a vehicle backfiring, advised Spectrum/Charter Communications of a wire down, and spoke with a driver who fell asleep in his vehicle in the parking lot of a downtown business after working a long shift.
12:11 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate any juveniles or a reportedly suspicious vehicle at a residence in the 1300 block of Endl Boulevard.
1:35 a.m.: Officers spoke with a couple in the 500 block of Maple Street about a report of a disturbance. The couple had been arguing but everything was fine and they went to bed for the night.
2:15 a.m.: A 21-year-old Waterloo man was arrested at the intersection of Lumber Street and West Milwaukee Avenue and taken into custody for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense. He was fingerprinted and booked before being released to a responsible party.
2:26 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 300 block of East Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:16 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:12 a.m.: Someone reported a disoriented man at Fort Memorial Hospital. Officers learned that he was waiting for a family member to pick him up and there were no issues.
8:31 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 61-year-old Beloit man at the intersection of South Water Street West and Lumber Street for failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
11:38 a.m.: A person will be issued a citation for disorderly conduct after a business owner reported that they knocked a camera off a wall in the 200 block of South Main Street. Officers will follow up with the person.
11:59 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman from the 100 block of North Third Street was cited for animal-control violation and issued a correction notice to get a license for the dog following a complaint from a neighbor that the dog had defecated on their yard.
8:15 p.m.: Officers were called to Fort Memorial Hospital for a patient who was out of control, and stood by until the patient was controlled.
9:11 p.m.: Officers checked the welfare of a 56-year-old man from Commonwealth Drive where he was taken into custody on an emergency detention and transported to Fort Memorial Hospital. After being cleared, he was transported to a hospital in Milwaukee.
9:33 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 2-year-old child from the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue to American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison.
11:24 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s review report for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct will be forwarded following an incident in the 100 block of Hickory Street.
11:35 p.m.: An officer checked on a driver at the cemetery in the 1100 block of North Main Street who was playing Pokemon Go.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.