Saturday, March 27

Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to one 911 call and one call about a disturbance, performed two crime-prevention services, followed up on two reports of houses being pelted with eggs and one report of a disgruntled customer at a business, confirmed that a report of gunshots actually were sounds of a vehicle backfiring, advised Spectrum/Charter Communications of a wire down, and spoke with a driver who fell asleep in his vehicle in the parking lot of a downtown business after working a long shift.

12:11 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate any juveniles or a reportedly suspicious vehicle at a residence in the 1300 block of Endl Boulevard.

1:35 a.m.: Officers spoke with a couple in the 500 block of Maple Street about a report of a disturbance. The couple had been arguing but everything was fine and they went to bed for the night.

2:15 a.m.: A 21-year-old Waterloo man was arrested at the intersection of Lumber Street and West Milwaukee Avenue and taken into custody for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense. He was fingerprinted and booked before being released to a responsible party.

2:26 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 300 block of East Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

7:16 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.

8:12 a.m.: Someone reported a disoriented man at Fort Memorial Hospital. Officers learned that he was waiting for a family member to pick him up and there were no issues.

8:31 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 61-year-old Beloit man at the intersection of South Water Street West and Lumber Street for failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

11:38 a.m.: A person will be issued a citation for disorderly conduct after a business owner reported that they knocked a camera off a wall in the 200 block of South Main Street. Officers will follow up with the person.

11:59 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman from the 100 block of North Third Street was cited for animal-control violation and issued a correction notice to get a license for the dog following a complaint from a neighbor that the dog had defecated on their yard.

8:15 p.m.: Officers were called to Fort Memorial Hospital for a patient who was out of control, and stood by until the patient was controlled.

9:11 p.m.: Officers checked the welfare of a 56-year-old man from Commonwealth Drive where he was taken into custody on an emergency detention and transported to Fort Memorial Hospital. After being cleared, he was transported to a hospital in Milwaukee.

9:33 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 2-year-old child from the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue to American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison.

11:24 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s review report for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct will be forwarded following an incident in the 100 block of Hickory Street.

11:35 p.m.: An officer checked on a driver at the cemetery in the 1100 block of North Main Street who was playing Pokemon Go.

