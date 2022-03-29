Officers checked a woman’s house in the 600 block of Washington Street for unusual noises she was hearing; helped a school with a disorderly student; spoke with the owner of a trailer in the 600 block of Washington Street following a complaint from a neighbor who felt it was parked too close to her driveway and it will be moved, and a woman from the 300 block of Blackhawk Drive about reporting her sister as missing; documented information about someone using another person’s credit card, and the owner of the card cancelled the card.
Also, mediated two child custody disputes in the 100 block of Spry Avenue; returned a disoriented elderly man wandering in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to his home and advised the staff of the incident; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for fire in a trash compactor in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; stood by for a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy who brought a disorderly person to the emergency room at Fort Memorial Hospital; and handled one confidential incident related to a battery/assault incident.
8:01 a.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Banker Road and Campus Drive.
8:42 a.m.: A 70-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding and failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of North Main and East Cramer streets.
9:36 a.m.: A 53-year-old Readstown man was cited in the 200 block of South Main Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
12:07 p.m.: A 17-year-old Edgerton male was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Monroe Street for failing to secure a seatbelt, issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance and warned for violation of traffic-control signal.
1:12 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of Robert Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and warned for improper stop at stop sign and failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:50 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 100 block of North Main Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and blue lights on vehicle, and warned for defective headlight.
11:38 a.m.: A 57-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Robert Street and West Milwaukee Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for a defective taillight.
