Sunday, March 28
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to one 911 call and one alarm, mediated a dispute over the custody of a dog, notified the city’s electrician of a traffic signal and a school crossing sign in need of repair, warned one resident for violating the burning ordinance and delivered one nuisance abatement complaint letter.
1:51 a.m.: An officer was flagged down in the 200 block of South Main Street by someone who reported a possible fight behind a bar in the area. Some people had been yelling but they moved along. A walk through of the bars in the area was completed.
11:03 a.m.: An officer assisted a driver who reported that the wind caught his door, causing it to strike the vehicle next to his in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. The other owner was contacted and the two drivers exchanged information.
11:54 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue. The driver refused to identify himself and asserted that he was on his way to Chicago.
1:25 p.m.: A 55-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of East Hilltop Trail and Arndt Street for displaying unauthorized vehicle registration and failing to secure a seatbelt. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to carry driver’s license on person.
3:01 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:17 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a 33-year-old Beloit man who reportedly was causing problems in a building in the 200 block of South Main Street.
5:53 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department and officers were paged for carbon monoxide detectors being activated in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
6:35 p.m.: A 13-year-old boy was warned for messing around with a soccer goal at Barrie Elementary School. No damage was done and the goal was replaced.
7:09 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:51 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a state-reportable, hit-and-run traffic accident in the first block of West Sherman Avenue.
