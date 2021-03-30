Monday, March 29
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, responded to two 911 calls and one alarm, conducted a foot patrol in the downtown area, checked on a report of traffic signals flashing and a fire alarm that most likely were caused by a momentary power outage, notified the city electrician of a green light that was not working, documented information about a scam call and a suspicious incident, called Spectrum about a downed wire, and ticketed one vehicle for being parked in a private parking lot without permission.
Also, officers confirmed that a piece of paper thought to be counterfeit money just was trash and disposed of it, were unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large and a couple of people thought to be disoriented while walking in the downtown area, checked on a business with an open door that was the result of maintenance repairs being done prior to opening for the day, removed trash cans that blew into the road and performed six crime-prevention services.
7:32 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 900 block of West Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:33 a.m.: A 24-year-old Janesville woman was cited for speeding in the 700 block of Janesville Avenue. She was warned for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license on person.
8:17 a.m.: A resident from the 800 block of East Street reported hearing a loud explosion, then power went off and back on. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was called and found that it had been caused by an animal. We Energies was notified.
9:13 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man who had fallen in the 300 block of Edward Street from there to Fort Memorial Hospital. After being medically cleared, he was transported to Tellurian in Madison.
9:34 a.m.: A two-vehicle accident, resulting in minor property damage, was reported at the 300 block of Madison Avenue. A 22-year-old man and a 51-year-old man, both of Fort Atkinson, were involved and resulted in minor property damage only.
10:06 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service was requested to transport a person from the 1200 block of Erick Street to Fort Memorial Hospital after a fall but the person was found to not require medical attention.
3:35 p.m.: A woman reported that her vehicle had been damaged when a limb from a tree at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street fell on it. The damage was documented, and the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department staff were notified.
5:14 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department requested that all fire personnel be paged to the fire station.
7:17 p.m.: An officer followed up on a report of a driver speeding past a home and parking at another home in the 600 block of West Sherman Avenue. The person at the home in the 600 block denied owning the vehicle and refused to identify himself.
8:18 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:01 p.m.: Officers stood by with another law enforcement agency at Fort Memorial Hospital for a disorderly patient.
10:42 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a motorist in a truck who reportedly was speeding and running stop signs near Roosevelt and Janette streets.
