Officers hosted a parent meeting at Barrie Elementary School; stood by for two individuals for a property exchange in the 1200 block of Talcott Street; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed incident and another one related to disorderly conduct at the Fort Atkinson High School. Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported six individuals to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:01 a.m.: Officers were advised of a girl having damaged the door of a vehicle while she was being transported to respite care. The vehicle owner requested that Jefferson County Human Services be notified of the incident.
9:54 a.m.: A 66-year-old Palmyra man was cited for speeding in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
1:02 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 300 block of Rogers Street following a mutual aid request from another law enforcement agency. The man was taken into custody on the mutual aid request and a warrant through the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, and was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
1:35 p.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 800 block of Jefferson Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and warned for stop sign violation and nonregistration of vehicle.
11:39 p.m.: A 33-year-old man was cited in the 200 block of East Cramer Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for nonregistration of vehicle. A 34-year-old female passenger was arrested on a warrant but later was released.
