Officers documented information from a resident in the 1100 block of Janette Street about being harassed, and information about suspicious activity in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue and the 400 block of Converse Street; determined that there were no issues with two vehicles parked behind a vacant building in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue; were assigned to investigate a report of a burglary in the 300 block of Frederick Avenue; advised the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a broken TV at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and South Main Street, and they would pick it up.
Also, provided options for a ride home for a patient from Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital; were unable to locate any youths reportedly riding on skateboards in the 400 block of North High Street and could not be seen by drivers, and a man reportedly climbing a wall to reach a second-story window at a home in the 400 block of South Sixth Street; wrote a report for the theft of a backpack from Festival Foods; contacted a keyholder for a customer whose credit card was stuck in a gas pump in the 1200 block of Madison Atkinson; and handled two confidential incidents related to serving warrants in the first block of East Sherman Avenue and at W8400 Grove Road.
1:19 a.m.: A 22-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Groeler Road for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and a suspended vehicle registration.
6:03 a.m.: A 55-year-old woman was cited in the 400 block of Wilson Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
3:27 p.m.: A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested and cited in the 200 block of East Cramer Street for possession of marijuana and on a warrant through Milwaukee County. Milwaukee County did not place a hold on him and he was released.
11:17 p.m.: A 34-year-old woman was cited at the Main Street bridge for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for operating a vehicle without required lights.
