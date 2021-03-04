Wednesday, March 3
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings, responded to two 911 calls and one alarm, participated in four community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service, documented information for the record at the request of one resident, prepared 11 truancy citations, successfully completed the monthly tornado siren test, placed one request for extra patrol on the briefing board, conducted two welfare checks and handled two confidential incidents with one incident resulting in an arrest.
12:29 a.m.: A 41-year-old Milton woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Sixth Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
6:01 a.m.: An officer advised the electrician for the City of Fort Atkinson of traffic lights at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and West Hilltop Trail that were not working properly.
7:27 a.m.: A 66-year-old Whitewater woman was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Riggert Road for failing to stop at stop sign, and issued a 15-day correction notice for illegible license plates.
7:52 a.m.: Digger’s Hotline was called for an emergency locate in the 1200 block of Erick Street.
11:32 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman from the 300 block of Jefferson Street was warned for expired vehicle registration and parking too far from the curb after their neighbor across the street reported that the woman was parking her car directly across from their driveway.
12:09 p.m.: Four people were warned for soliciting without a permit near Talcott Avenue and Adrian Boulevard. The officer provided information on how to obtain a permit.
1:18 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 41-year-old Madison woman for nonregistration of vehicle at the intersection of South Main Street and Hackbarth Road.
2:53 p.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for passing a vehicle while the driver was indicating a left turn and being driven by a 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 200 block of South Third Street East, resulting in a state-reportable accident. Klement Towing removed both vehicles.
3:19 p.m.: A person from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue spoke with an officer at the Fort Atkinson Police Department about a crash report.
3:26 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a man who reportedly fell from his bicycle in the 200 block of North Glacial River Trail. He was fine.
3:42 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged, following an incident at the Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
6:49 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged for a fire alarm from the 300 block of Janesville Avenue that turned out to be caused by neighbors behind the business who were having a campfire which created a lot of smoke.
7:26 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Meriter Hospital in Madison.
11:31 p.m.: A 22-year-old Whitewater woman was cited at the intersection of South Main and Williams Street for operating a vehicle without any insurance.
