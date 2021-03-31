Tuesday, March 30
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, warned someone for urinating in public, performed two crime-prevention services, started a 48-hour parking watch on one vehicle, verified that a piece of paper thought to be a counterfeit bill only was trash, checked on a suspicious vehicle at a business that turned out to belong to the owner of the business, documented information about a suspicious vehicle and information for a resident who said she had cleaned up someone else’s dog’s feces from a neighbor’s yard and were unable to locate a dog running at large.
1:21 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license. She was warned for driving without insurance and a defective brake light.
6:57 a.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 400 block of South Main Street for theft of motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
7:51 a.m.: Someone signed a no consent form for vandalism/damage to the deck at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East.
9:28 a.m.: The grandstands at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street were broken into.
9:51 a.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:42 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:07 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Garfield Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:15 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
3:12 p.m.: An officer was assigned to follow up on a report of a juvenile who had walked away from Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:55 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 600 block of Monroe Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue assisted.
6:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:10 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:05 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 200 block of South Water Street East for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct for false imprisonment and misdemeanor bail jumping and a 17-year-old male was arrested on a probation hold through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Both individuals were transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
11:58 p.m.: Someone reported securing two dogs found in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue. An officer arrived to pick them up and contacted the owner from the information on the dogs’ tags. The owner picked up the dogs.
