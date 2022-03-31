Officers warned the owner of a vehicle for noise following a complaint from a neighbor that they idle their vehicle for an extended time at 4 a.m. every day; notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a dead hawk in the 800 block of Banker Road; responded to a complaint of contractors burning building materials on a lot in the 1700 block of Montclair Place; will follow up on a nuisance abatement complaint letter for a resident in the 800 block of Boldt Street; stood by for a driver with a disabled vehicle at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Third Street West who had called a tow truck.
Also, removed concrete from the Main Street bridge; assisted the Fort Atkinson Fire Department at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Madison Avenue with a woman whose car was emitting smoke and ultimately needed to be towed; and requested additional support from Jefferson County Human Services for a resident from the 1000 block of East Street following a request for a welfare check.
7:24 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle was issued to a driver at the intersection of North Main Street and West Blackhawk Drive, and warned for speeding.
7:41 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for speeding in the 800 block of West Cramer Street.
9:50 a.m.: A 39-year-old Burlington man was cited for speeding in the 100 block of Robert Street.
8:07 a.m.: An 18-year-old woman was cited for failing to stop at stop sign at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Raintree Drive, and warned for speeding.
11:55 p.m.: A 52-year-old man was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Maple Street, and warned for defective brake light and expired vehicle registration.
