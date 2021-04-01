Wednesday, March 31
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, responded to three 911 calls and one alarm, documented information at the request of one resident and for another resident related to an incident of disorderly conduct, checked on a city park, prepared a trespassing complaint of youths skateboarding in a parking lot and attempted to check the welfare of a woman who was unable to be located.
12:19 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 600 block of Maple Street.
3:18 a.m.: Officers spoke with individuals in the 100 block of Spry Avenue following a complaint of a disturbance. The people involved agreed to stay separated for the night.
10:28 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to a report of a house fire in the 600 block of Chippewa Court.
12:46 p.m.: A 62-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue for displaying unauthorized vehicle registration. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to carry driver’s license on person and nonregistration of vehicle.
1:48 p.m.: A Janesville woman was issued a 15-day correction notice at the intersection of County Highway M and U.S. Highway 12 for illegal window tint and a warning for failing to stop at stop sign.
3:22 p.m.: An employee from Festival Foods asked that a man who appeared to be homeless and was staying in his vehicle in their parking lot be moved along. The man explained to the officer that he was in town to help with a sick relative, he had family in town and he would be gone by the end of the day.
6:33 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:50 p.m.: An officer was assigned to follow up on a report from a resident from the 1200 block of Talcott Street who lost money in a scam to purchase a computer online.
9:35 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:16 p.m.: A woman from the 100 block of North Fourth Street was warned for loud music and advised that future complaints would result in a citation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.