Thursday, March 4
Officers issued nine traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle and changed a tire on the vehicle, responded to three 911 calls and one alarm, participated in four community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service, checked on one vehicle parked the wrong way, retrieved a dog running at large and returned it to its owner, followed up on a report of a suspicious person who was unable to be located, mailed one chronic nuisance complaint letter to an organization, and handled three confidential incidents, one related to an issue at a school.
12:10 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:57 a.m.: An officer assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop on State Highway 26.
5:30 a.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Robert Street for unreasonable and imprudent speed, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
7:24 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver for defective brake light at the intersection of Banker Road and Madison Avenue.
9:30 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Jones and Janesville avenues for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
9:35 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Lexington Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:40 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 300 block of Monroe Street about their dog defecating on their neighbors’ properties and warned them for having no license for the pet.
12:22 p.m.: A woman from the 900 block of Hillcrest Drive reported that an unknown ingredient was put into her vehicle’s gas tank.
12:49 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 100 block of South Fifth Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:34 p.m.: A resident signed a no consent form for items stolen from a storage unit in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
6:22 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson city electrician was advised of a street light in need of repair at the intersection of South Third Street West and Janesville Avenue.
6:28 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of Zida Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:08 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of fraudulent use of a check at Walgreen’s in the 300 block of North Main Street.
8:15 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a report of individuals involved in an altercation in the first block of North Main Street.
8:33 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of a domestic abuse incident in the 400 block of Madison Avenue but the suspect left the premises before the officers arrived.
9:38 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:31 p.m.: A 52-year-old Jefferson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and displaying unauthorized license plates.
11:44 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and spoke with an officer about an incident involving another individual. The officer was unable to contact the other person and the person making the complaint left. No further action was taken.
