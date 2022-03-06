Officers assisted the Fort Atkinson Fire Department with a complaint about an odor of gas emanating from a vent at Fort Atkinson High School; advised the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a request from Diggers Hotline for an emergency locate at the 1100 block of West Cramer Street, and individuals in the first block of Spry Avenue to work out an agreement about property over which they were arguing.
Also, were unable to locate any signs of an accident reportedly involving two vehicles in front of McDonald’s, or a person near East Highland and Whitewater avenues thought to be intoxicated; checked on a homeless individual in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue who was intoxicated but otherwise fine; and documented information they had about a harassing/threatening note.
1:55 a.m.: An unruly woman was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct at Fort Memorial Hospital when staff called for help because she was causing a disturbance.
2:27 p.m.: A 17-year-old male was arrested in the 400 block of Heth Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. After being booked and posting bond, he was released.
3:37 p.m.: A 43-year-old man was arrested and cited in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for trespassing and was released.
9:19 p.m.: A 13-year-old girl was cited in the 200 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and operating a vehicle without headlights. She was escorted home and Jefferson County Human Services was notified.
11:47 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 800 block of East Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
