Friday, March 5
Officers issued 11 traffic-related warnings, responded to five 911 calls and two alarms, participated in two community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service, followed up on three parking complaints, followed up on one nuisance abatement complaint, documented information for two incidents, conducted one welfare check, and handled two confidential incidents involving an arrest and another where a citation was issued.
4:18 a.m.: A 36-year-old man was cited in the 300 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license. He was warned for driving without insurance and failing to dim high beams.
5:46 a.m.: A 44-year-old woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue.
7:58 a.m.: A 24-year-old Johnson Creek man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and East Hilltop Trail.
9:35 a.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Riverside Drive for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance.
10:12 a.m.: A 77-year-old Whitewater man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard.
11:41 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1200 block of Van Buren Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:50 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 100 block of North Third Street for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and charged with child neglect, following a request for help for a man who was passed out. Ryan Brothers and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue responded along with two officer patrols. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
1:22 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:22 p.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson woman reported a hit-and-run accident in the 300 block of South Main Street. A 58-year-old Fort Atkinson man was located sometime later and arrested.
3:38 p.m.: A 32-year-old Whitewater woman was cited at the Main Street bridge for operating a vehicle without insurance.
3:52 p.m.: A 17-year-old boy riding a skateboard was cited at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue for failing to yield right of way to a pedestrian at a controlled intersection, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 16-year-old Jefferson girl driving a vehicle. There was no damage to the vehicle.
4:19 p.m.: An officer located a vehicle at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K that reportedly had been driven recklessly in the county. The officer followed the driver and found no reason to stop the vehicle.
6:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:14 p.m.: Someone reported youths gathering in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue who were waiting to start a fight. Officers arrived and found some parents taking control of the situation. Officers spoke with the individual(s) instigating the incident and advised them that they no longer were welcome on the property.
11:48 p.m.: Someone flagged down an officer in the 200 block of South Main Street and advised the officer of a fight that had occurred earlier in the evening. Everyone now was gone.
