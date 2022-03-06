Saturday, March 5

Officers were unable to locate a vehicle at the Main Street bridge that reportedly was parked and running with the driver in it; checked on a man found running in the 1300 block of Whitewater Avenue who advised officers that he would turn around and run where the lighting was better; removed debris and traffic barrels from the roadway in several areas; were unable to contact a woman for a man who was asking for help in retrieving his belongings, so the man will try again in a couple of days; consoled a man from the 200 block of Merchants Avenue who sent a text message that was taken the wrong way by the receiver; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for a resident who thought there were too many motorists speeding past his house in the 700 block of Van Buren Street; picked up and returned a group home client to their home in the 500 block of Fox Hill Road after they walked away from the home earlier.

Also, stood by without incident for a child custody exchange that took place at the Fort Atkinson Police Department; responded to a complaint of a dog reportedly running at large near West Sherman and Wilson avenues that was found by the owner before the officer arrived; were assigned to investigate a report of a resident receiving harassing messages from a family member; determined that burning embers in a fire pit at Haumerson’s Pond did not require further attention as the rain had started and they would be extinguished shortly; were unable to confirm a report of loud music from a party in the 1100 block of Arndt Court; and documented information about a car striking a sign at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard that did not result in a state-reportable accident.

1:03 a.m.: A 22-year-old Palmyra man was arrested at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Bark River Drive for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense. He was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and after being booked and released to a responsible party.

1:08 a.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 700 block of North Fourth Street for possession of marijuana when officers followed up on a complaint of a loud party going on. Four adults were warned for noise.

