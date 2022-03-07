Officers investigated a possible prank 911 call and one alarm; removed debris from the roads; verified that there was no damage to a mail truck in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue when a garbage can rolled into it as a result of the wind; assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with an activated burglar alarm at W5500 State Highway 106; warned a resident in the 500 block of Nadig Court about their dog defecating in a neighbor’s yard; determined that a disturbance in the 100 block of Madison Avenue only was a group of employees goofing off; and spoke with a person about receiving harassing messages from a former partner.
5:51 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 71-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance, and for defective passenger brake light and turn signal.
12:45 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Roosevelt Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
4 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a 19-year-old Fort Atkinson male at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street.
4:48 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 40-year-old Jefferson woman at the intersection of Elm Street and Whitewater Avenue for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change and warned for expired vehicle registration.
6:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Third Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital. Officers and Jefferson County Human Services were called for additional assistance.
6:44 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance Service was summoned too late to assist a man from the 300 block of Park Street. Officers and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner assisted.
