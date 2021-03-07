Saturday, March 6
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, responded to five 911 calls, checked the welfare of four individuals with follow-up request for extra patrol for one of them, denied one request for a hotel voucher, returned one dog running at large to the owner, started a 48-hour parking watch on one vehicle, participated in one community policing event, performed one crime-prevention service, delivered two nuisance complaint letters to residences and warned one resident for noise.
2:32 a.m.: A 28-year-old Milton woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Main and South Water streets.
8:52 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:32 a.m.: An officer stood by to keep the peace while a resident retrieved their property from a home in the 500 block of Washington Street.
11:01 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 900 block of Caswell Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:38 a.m.: An officer checked on a report of individuals thought to be living in a bus in the 200 block of Clarence Street. A woman said she was moving to Illinois on Monday and she moves the bus regularly.
11:51 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a road rage incident in the parking lot at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street following a report of a hit-and-run traffic accident.
11:52 a.m.: Two bystanders reported that someone fell in the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street and was bleeding from their head. They were observed getting in a car to be transported to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:58 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:38 p.m.: An officer stood by while a manager entered a room in the 200 block of South Water Street East to check on a report of a leaky water pipe.
12:51 p.m.: An officer checked on a report of a boy using a chainsaw to cut down shrubbery on a property line in the 500 block of Reena Avenue. The youth was gone when the officer arrived and the officer will follow up again.
1:55 p.m.: A woman reported two youths climbing a wall in the 200 block North Main Street. The youths explained that they stopped there to eat their lunch on the ledge and were on their way to the skateboard park. They were fine.
4:01 p.m.: An officer checked a report of a vehicle that had been idling for a few hours with no one inside. The owner was located and had not been aware that they had left the vehicle operating.
6:54 p.m.: A request to remove a person from the 200 block of South Water Street East was found to be a landlord/tenant issue. No assistance was provided.
7:07 p.m.: A resident complained about noise from a semi in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue that had been idling all day. An officer located the driver who moved the truck to a different area.
10:40 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of South Water East and the parties agreed to stay separated for the night.
