Sunday, March 7
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to one 911 call, conducted two welfare checks, were unable to locate one reportedly suspicious vehicle, spoke with four individuals about issues for which they requested advice and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.
12:53 a.m.: Several individuals were warned in the 300 block of Monroe Street for disorderly conduct, following a complaint about people arguing and being loud.
2:20 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and East Hilltop Trail for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
2:31 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:21 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue. A man was sleeping in his vehicle for the night and did not need any assistance.
9:10 a.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Robert Street and West Milwaukee Avenue.
9:21 a.m.: A 79-year-old Fort Atkinson driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and South Sixth streets for failing to yield to a pedestrian.
10:02 a.m.: Officers stood by for a woman in the 200 block of South Water Street East for a woman who was moving out of her mother’s apartment.
11:18 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man for expired vehicle registration at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Robert Street. He was issued a warning for defective brake light.
6:46 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failing to maintain control of vehicle, resulting in a state-reportable accident at the intersection of Harrison and North Main streets involving an 81-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
8:20 p.m.: An officer intervened in a shouting match among individuals in the 200 block of Foster Street.
9:57 p.m.: An officer assisted a family with an out-of-control juvenile on Highland Avenue. Information was shared with Jefferson County Human Services.
