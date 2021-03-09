Monday, March 8
Officers issued 15 traffic-related warnings, responded to one 911 call, participated in four community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service, documented information for a record for two residents, stood by for a resident while they retrieved belongings from a property, checked on one person found sleeping in a vehicle and moved them along, sent a letter and invoice for chronic nuisance abatement complaints, prepared one nuisance complaint letter and placed two requests for extra patrol on the briefing board.
2:52 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Riverside Drive for driving without insurance and nonregistration of vehicle. A 16-year-old boy was arrested for possession of marijuana and curfew violation, and later was released to his father.
7:39 a.m.: A 66-year-old Columbus man was cited in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue for improper stop and warned for speeding in a school zone.
7:39 a.m.: Officers were advised of a request for extra patrol for a motorist speeding into the city via the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
8:13 a.m.: A 39-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Highland Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for speeding.
8:29 a.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Monroe Street and Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
8:29 a.m.: A 22-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Summit Drive.
10:05 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Roosevelt Street and Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
1:51 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 300 block of Madison Avenue for expired vehicle registration and warned for defective driver’s side window.
1:59 p.m.: A 25-year-old man was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Fourth Street West and Milo Street.
2:04 p.m.: A 32-year-old Illinois man was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Fourth Street West and Milo Street.
3:09 p.m.: No citations were issued for a nonreportable accident in the 100 block of East Sherman Avenue involving two Fort Atkinson men ages 32 and 52.
3:20 p.m.: An officer checked on a vehicle that reportedly was stuck in the first block of South Third Street East. There was no damage to the vehicle and the driver called a tow truck.
4:04 p.m.: A 17-year-old Edgerton male was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change and nonregistration of vehicle. He was warned for red-light violation.
5:16 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:26 p.m.: Two Fort Atkinson women were warned for disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Rogers Street following a complaint.
7:10 p.m.: An officer stood by to keep the peace for an issue in the 400 block of Jackson Street at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
8:10 p.m.: An officer was assigned to follow up on a complaint from a woman from the 400 block of Converse Street whose neighbor was refusing to return her dog to her when it got out of her house while she was moving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.